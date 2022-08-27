‘Only education can lead to a bright future’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 27, 2022 20:39 IST

Senior Civil Judge Ch. Jitender said that only through the right focus on education, a bright future can be achieved.

Justice Jitender organised the “Nyaya Vignana Sadassu” at Telangana Gurukul School in Medak town on Saturday, where he interacted with students.

Stating that everyone should have a fair idea of the various Acts and legal services, he said that students have Right to Education and Right to Justice, and spoke on the Nirbhaya Act.

He also examined the kitchen and wash rooms of the school.

