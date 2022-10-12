Only Congress can give leadership opportunities to downtrodden, says Revanth

KCR can never make a Dalit as TRS president, says TPCC chief

Stating that Congress was the only party that can provide leadership to Dalits and Bahujans, Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy asked people to introspect which party empowers them.

Addressing a training programme of Youth Congress workers in Munugode, he said regional parties like Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) can never give the leadership position to Dalits as they were owned by individuals and not institutions. “Can TRS appoint a Dalit as its president?”, he asked and said it was the Congress that gives them the platform to be even president of a party and this message should be taken to those sections by the Youth Congress, he said.

He said if Congress is finished poor people will forever become slaves of the regional parties and it was the responsibility of poor and downtrodden to ensure that Congress wins as it was the only pro-poor people party.

He said Youth Congress played a huge role in the combined Andhra Pradesh with their activities and their services were recognised by the party. They should play a similar role now, he said, and asked them to expose the defection politics of the TRS and the BJP.

Campaigns with Sravanthi

Later, he along with Munugode Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi and Mulugu MLA Seethakka campaigned in the constituency and said that he would bring Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to the constituency and get a package of ₹ 5,000 crore for Dindi constituency with their help. He lashed out at the way leaders were being ‘bought’ by TRS and BJP.

“You have voted for Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in 2014 and to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018 and this time give an opportunity to Congress. She is your daughter,” he said. He praised a Congress party Sarpanch Yadagiri, who refused to be bought by the TRS and BJP.

Lashing out at Rajagopal Reddy, he said he had betrayed Munugode people and also Congress for a package of ₹ 18,000 crore from the BJP. “Teach him a lesson,” he said.