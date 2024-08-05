ADVERTISEMENT

Only BSP fights for bahujans’ rights: Ashok Sidharth

Updated - August 05, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - August 05, 2024 10:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP, the Congress and the regional parties had been deceiving people, especially bahujans, Ashok Sidharth said

The Hindu Bureau

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) central co-ordinator Ashok Sidharth with the party members in Hyderabad on August 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Only Bahujan Samaj Party and no other party has been striving for the rights of ‘Bahujans’ in the country, said BSP Central co-ordinator Ashok Sidharth. Interacting with media persons in Hyderabad on August 4, he said that regional parties were being dominated by some specific castes.

The bahujans would not gain anything from such regional outfits, he remarked adding that the BJP with religion high as its priority and directionless Congress were equally not helpful for the oppressed sections of the society. The BJP, the Congress and the regional parties had been deceiving people, especially bahujans by leaving the latter in poverty and suppressing them in every sphere of life. BSP Andhra Pradesh co-ordinator J. Purnachander Rao said the BSP would go to any extent to protect rights of bahujans.

