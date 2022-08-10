Only BJP can end TRS rule, says Sravan

August 10, 2022 20:23 IST

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP alone can put an end to the undemocratic and corrupt rule of KCR in Telangana and the upcoming Munugode bypoll will prove this without any doubt, claimed Dasoju Sravan who recently joined BJP in New Delhi after quitting the Congress.

He vowed to work for achieving a Telangana where social justice was ensured and people from SCs, STs, BCs and minorities were given equal share in resources and development. Earlier, he was received at the airport by the party cadre. Then, he met TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and joined the ongoing padayatra.

