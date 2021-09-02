Only because of KCR you got party posts: Harish to Revanth and Sanjay

TRS party units to be constituted from today

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao said that it was only because of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that both Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar were able to get the top posts of their respective parties in the State.

“For both of you the party State president posts were awarded because of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. If you want to take padayatra do it in Delhi against increase of petrol and diesel prices,” said Mr. Harish Rao after unfurling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) flag at party office in district headquarters on Thursday.

“Our party was born at Jala Drushyam and reached Delhi today. We are unable to organise party foundation day on April 27 due to the pandemic. Party village, town and district committees constitution will be begin from Friday. We have not only achieved the separate Telangana State but also stood as an example for other States in schemes like irrigation, drinking water, power, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima,” he said.

Referring to criticism by Opposition parties over irrigation projects, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Godavari water reaching Mallannasagar from Kaleshwaram stands as an answer to them.