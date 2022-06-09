Only 6.25% of cataract surgeries in Telangana performed at government hospitals

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

June 09, 2022 21:11 IST

Health Minister Harish Rao directed the superintendents of all Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals to ensure that the number increases to one lakh

Out of four lakh cataract surgeries performed in Telangana, only 25,000 are done in government hospitals.

In this context, Health Minister Harish Rao directed the superintendents of all Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals to ensure that the number increases to one lakh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance of these hospitals was reviewed at a meeting held by the Health Minister on Wednesday. Sanitation, orthopaedic surgeries, number of C-Sections, and other medical services offered at the hospitals, were discussed at the meeting. The need to increase long bone surgeries was discussed too.

One of the focus areas of the meeting was stock of blood at government hospitals. There is a shortage of 25% blood at government hospitals. Questioning the need to procure blood from private blood banks, Mr. Harish Rao said that lack of planning was the reason for the shortage.

A few methods to meet the demand for blood were suggested like organising blood donation camps on birthdays of VIPs, and public elected representatives.

Besides, the Health Minister instructed the officials to procure blood separators and ensure patients get the resource when needed.

Principal secretary of Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, TVVP commissioner J. Ajaya Kumar, director of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, chairman of TSMIDC Errolla Srinivas, and others were present at the meeting.