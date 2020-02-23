Only 3,829 2BHK units allotted in six years: Revanth

Just 3,829 double bedroom houses (2BHKs) have been handed over to beneficiaries in the last six years by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and not a single house been allotted in 20 districts of the State so far, TPCC working president and Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri A. Revanth Reddy said.

At a press conference here, he said the figures were revealed by the government itself in the last sessions of the Legislative Council. And now Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his government is getting ready to fool people yet again on the 2BHK houses with an eye on the ensuing GHMC elections, he said adding that he would go to the people on the same issue highlighting the failure of the government on its flagship programme.

Mr. Reddy said he would launch ‘Patnam Gosa’ from Monday in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency reaching out to the eligible people who were promised the houses in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. In fact, the Chief Minister promised that it was the flagship programme of the government and he would not seek votes if the houses were not constructed.

‘Failed promise’

Stating that the programme was apolitical and just to highlight how the government has failed in its promised, Mr. Revanth Reddy said more than 10 lakh people had applied for 2 BHKs in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. In the last GHMC elections TRS won on the plank of 2BHKs and but only 128 houses were handed over to the beneficiaries, he said.

During the week-long programme covering all the 7 Assembly constituencies in Malakjgiri, Mr. Reddy would meet the eligible families, visit the places where houses were promised and interact with officials to understand why there was a delay.

Instead of fulfilling its own promise, the government had in fact not allotted the Rajiv Gruhakalpa houses constructed by the then Congress government to anyone and are left unattended. “My Patnam Gosa will also bring in pressure on the government to allott those houses to the beneficiaries.”

Pending bills

Mr. Reddy alleged that the ongoing construction of 2BHKs was stalled because the government had failed to pay ₹900 crore worth bills to the contractors. If the government pays ₹ 90 crore at least 46,000 houses under construction in the GHMC area would be completed and 46,000 families will be benefited.

The TPCC working president also wanted the Chief Minister to provide funds to all the villages as he had done to Eravalli and Chintamadaka.