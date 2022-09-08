Only 34.13% of agricultural loans target reached: Bhatti

Special Correspondent Ravikanth Reddy R 6731 HYDERABAD
September 08, 2022 22:52 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s failure to honour his own promise of waiving ₹1 lakh farm loans has led to accounts of farmers ending up as Non-Performing Assets.

“This situation has led to no new loans coming to the farmers from banks forcing them to approach private money lenders at a huge interest rate,” he said at a press conference. He said the farm loans target in the Kharif season was ₹40,700 crore but bankers have distributed only ₹14,018 crore. “It means just 34.13% of loans have been distributed for the agriculture sector.”

Mr. Bhatti said the government was least bothered about the farmers’ plight and it was reflected in the fact that there was no State Level Bankers Committee meeting by the government to review the loan process.

The CLP leader also took a dig at the Union Government saying that it waived ₹12 lakh crore loans of the corporates but ignored agriculture loans. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on a Telangana tour recently, should have reviewed the situation with bankers and ensured quicker disbursement of loans. Instead, she confined herself to speeches and private programmes, he alleged.

