Only 24 of the proposed 90 transfer stations operational

A large number of the secondary garbage collection and transfer points proposed by GHMC could not be established on the ground due to public outcry.

For the 90 SCTPs proposed, only 24 could be established and brought into operation, as everywhere else, residents of the respective localities or plot owners objected vociferously.

Instead, mobile SCTPs have been pressed into service for transporting the solid waste to the centralised treatment facility at Jawaharnagar directly. A total 72 refuse container vehicles are being considered as mobile SCTPs, of which 49 are the existing GHMC vehicles, and only 23 new vehicles belong to the solid waste management concessionaire REEL.

Earlier, the GHMC had proposed to set up 90 SCTPs or mini transfer stations additionally, to decentralise the waste collection and improve the services. Minister for Municipal Administration K.T.Rama Rao sought three such SCTPs per circle, based on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Wherever the points were set up, the process of waste disposal and treatment has sped up, thanks to the use of modern machinery such as portable self-compactor, static compactors, sealed containers, hook mount vehicles and refuse container vehicles, a note from GHMC informed.