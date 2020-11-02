Online transactions of agricultural lands through Dharani take off

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 19:44 IST

Complaints of technical glitches cropped up in a few places

Registration and mutation of agricultural lands through Dharani, the integrated land record management system, started on Monday amid complaints that technical glitches delayed the registration process from some districts.

The online registration/mutation process of agricultural lands was kick-started in 570 mandals across the State, barring mandals located in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad district. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced during the launch of Dharani on October 29 that details of 1.48 crore acres 59.46 lakh accounts had already been hosted online and the government has intensified steps to launch the services for non-agricultural lands within a fortnight incorporating a new software that was required.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar formally launched the portal at the Tahsildar office in Shamshabad and handed over the first registered copies to individual who made a gift deed on his wife’s name. In all, 946 persons paid money towards registration services on day one and 888 members booked slot for registrations across the State through Dharani as well as Mee Seva centres.

The Chief Secretary said launch of the portal envisaged simple, transparent and corruption free registration process and it gave no scope for discretion at any level. Registration could be done by Aadhaar authentication of the buyer/seller/witnesses with bio-metric attendance. Dharani would facilitate four types of registration — sale deed, gift deed, succession and partition — and smart phones could be utilized for booking slot under Dharani.

Technical issues

He said registrations started simultaneously in all districts and steps have been taken to resolve technical issues, if any, encountered during the registration process, in a couple of days. The Chief Minister is expected to announce the date on which registrations/mutations of non-agricultural properties would be launched and he had already announced the government’s resolve to set up special tribunals for pending applications relating to mutations and registrations.

As expected, the day one of the launch witnessed complaints over technical glitches that delayed the proceedings. The portal could not be opened at some places due to network connectivity problems while the servers did not function in some other instances forcing farmers to stand in long queues waiting for their turn.

Few complaints

Technical problems relating to reverse endorsement cropped up in the offices in Khammam while issues arising out of configuration and printer settings delayed the process in some offices in Nalgonda district. The process commenced in a sedate note in districts like Khammam and Adilabad which had Fifth Schedule areas governed by the Land Transfer Regulation (LTR) Act (Act 1 of 70) protecting the rights of tribes in predominance. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem, only four persons from non-scheduled areas booked slots for online registration and there were initial hiccups in the processes due to technical issues.

Few transactions remained incomplete in Peddavoora and other mandals in the erstwhile Nalgonda district due to technical problems and complaints were also received from parts of Warangal and Karimnagar districts. The Chief Minister while launching the portal indicated the scope for such teething problems which could result in some delay in the completion of the transactions, but such irritants would be cleared within no time for ensuring transparent services to buyers/sellers. Accordingly, people opting for online registration/mutation maintained restraint and waited with patience till the technical issues were resolved.