Online transaction of non-farm properties in next 15-20 days: CM

Mudu Chintalapalli (Medchal-Malkajgiri district)

29 October 2020 21:41 IST

KCR launches Dharani portal for online transaction of agricultural properties

The State government is confident of launching online registration and mutation of non-agricultural properties in the next 15 to 20 days.

The online transactions of agricultural properties got under way on Thursday after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched Dharani, the portal developed as part of the integrated land record management system. Online transactions related to non-agricultural properties are however likely to take about a fortnight more as the required software is being trial tested to ensure that no problems are encountered during the operation of the system.

“There will be difference in the software used for agricultural properties and non-agricultural ones. The non-agricultural properties will have multiple owners, for instance, apartment complexes with individual flats and therefore, it will take some more days for operationalisation of the new system,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

95% land details in Dharani

Of the more than 1.48 crore acres of land across the State, details of 1.45 crore acre lands had already been hosted on the portal. Information of these lands, constituting more than 95% of the total area, could be accessed from anywhere across the globe. Adequate care was taken to ensure that government and forest, wakf and endowment properties were placed under the auto lock mode preventing any transactions relating to them.

Dharani to be trendsetter

Describing the new software as “trendsetter”, he acknowledged that implementation of a new system or new set of reforms which, he said, were “revolutionary” were bound to have some teething problems. But the government was committed to ensure that they would be addressed at the earliest and ensure that people would have hassle-free and transparent revenue administration. “It takes courage to take such decisions and implementation of Dharani reflects our commitment to the cause,” he said recalling how the government addressed problems related to power, drinking water and other issues which Telangana faced at the time of its formation.

The system would not give any scope for graft and the entire process would be based on biometric authentication. The finger print and key word of the mandal revenue officer concerned is must for opening up of the portal for transactions,” he said.

Mr. Rao said the government has decided to extend the last date for regularisation of the sada bainamas (land transaction on plain paper) by one more week following requests from the people. The government has received 1.64 lakh applications as on date and it has decided to extend the deadline in the interests of the people. “There will be no more Sada Bainamas in future. All the transactions will be through registration,” he averred.

Rythu Vedikas

He said the government would start inauguration of Rythu Vedikas that were constructed as platforms for farmers to exchange ideas about agriculture and related issues. Construction works pertaining to more that 95 per cent of the 2,601 Rythu Vedikas planned across the State had been completed and the remaining would be completed within few days.

The Chief Minister said he would himself inaugurate the Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla mandal headquarters in Jangaon district on October 31 and explain farmers about the importance of these platform.