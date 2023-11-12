Online ticketing facility now in Hyderabad zoo park

November 12, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Nehru Zoological Park has, through a press release on Saturday, informed that all the booking counters are being operated with cashless transaction from November 7 onwards.

For the past four days, 6,000 visitors have been allowed through online transactions , through mobile apps and credit/debit cards, it said.

The online ticketing system is being carried out in association with the Centre for Good Governance, the press note informed.

It has also informed that the zoo has retained its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the fourth consecutive year.

