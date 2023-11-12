HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online ticketing facility now in Hyderabad zoo park

For the past four days, 6,000 visitors have been allowed through online transactions , through mobile apps and credit/debit cards, it said

November 12, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The online ticketing system is being carried out in association with the Centre for Good Governance, the press note informed. FILE

The online ticketing system is being carried out in association with the Centre for Good Governance, the press note informed. FILE | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Nehru Zoological Park has, through a press release on Saturday, informed that all the booking counters are being operated with cashless transaction from November 7 onwards.

For the past four days, 6,000 visitors have been allowed through online transactions , through mobile apps and credit/debit cards, it said.

The online ticketing system is being carried out in association with the Centre for Good Governance, the press note informed.

It has also informed that the zoo has retained its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the fourth consecutive year.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.