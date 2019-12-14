Telangana

Online ticket booking for Bhadradri Ekadasi

The online ticket booking for the mega religious event “Uttara Dwara Darshanam” slated to be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town on the occasion of Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi festival on January 6, 2020, began on Saturday.

According to a press release, the tickets can be booked online on the web portal www.bhadrachalamonline.com.

The sector-wise tickets are priced at ₹1,000, ₹500 and ₹250 respectively.

The Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities will commence in the famous shrine, popularly known as “Bhadradri” temple, on December 27.

Teppotsavam, the spectacular float festival featuring the “celestial boat ride”, will be held on the Godavari in Bhadrachalam on January 5, a day ahead of Mukkoti Ekadasi festival.

For further details about online e services and sector-wise seating arrangements plan for Uttara Dwara Darshanam, visit www.bhadrachalamonline.com, the release added.

