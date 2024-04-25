GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Online payment for recounting, re-evaluation of applications till May 2 

April 25, 2024 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), on Wednesday, asked students who want to get their papers recounted and re-verified to submit their applications by paying the requisite fee via student online services.

Candidates are required to pay ₹100 per paper for recounting, and ₹600 per paper for scanned copy cum re-verification of answer scripts. They can apply for answer booklets only, and obtaining scanned copies of other students is an offence.

The payment window on http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in will be open from April 25 to May 2.

Supplementary exam

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from May 24 to June 1 in two sessions of 9 a.m.-12 p.m. for first year students, and 2.30 p.m.-5.30 p.m. for second year students.

Candidates are required to pay the fee at their respective colleges from April 25 to May 2.

Practical examinations will be held from June 3-7 in two sessions of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. English practical exam (for first year students only) is on June 10, Environment Education on June 11 and Ethics and Human Values on June 12.

