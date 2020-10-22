Online open house by Nalgonda police

Event goes online due to COVID-19 restrictions

Police Open House, organised to sensitise students on police functioning, the equipment used and the tactics employed in various conditions, was inaugurated by Additional SP C. Narmada on Thursday.

However, the Open House, organised as part of the Police Flag Day Week, was made available online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Set-up on the premises of the District Police Headquarters, the open house showcased weapons, intercepting equipment and traffic police functioning and different kinds of investigations were explained.

Ms. Narmada said events in commemoration of police martyrs will be held till October 31.