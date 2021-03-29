Online diploma course at UoH

HYDERABAD

29 March 2021 00:45 IST

NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat on Sunday launched in virtual mode an online diploma course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning offered by University of Hyderabad and AAIC Technologies.

The course will be run by the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning of the university with the help of School of Computer and Information Sciences and AAIC.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saraswat said Artificial Intelligence was primarily used by private sectors for commercial use. The mission of the government was to make AI accessible to all sectors of society. He said the government had decided to focus on five sectors that were envisioned to benefit the msot from AI in solving societal needs. They were : healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities and infrastructure and smart mobility and transportation.

