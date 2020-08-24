Online classes in govt. schools from Sept. 1

HYDERABAD

24 August 2020

The State government has given the go-ahead to Education department to conduct online classes in government schools from September 1.

School Education Director Devasena told The Hindu that the guidelines for the classes were being issued.

The Education department had proposed to the government a month ago for permission to conduct digital classes for school children as there was no likelihood of educational institutions reopening for some more time in view of COVID pandemic. The government studied the proposal and gave the permission, sources said.

In the wake of the permission, the Education department has already begun preparations for classes involving Doordarshan and Society for Telangana State Network (T-SAT), an initiative of Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of the State government to provide quality education, harnessing the potential of satellite communications and IT.

The Education department has already entered into an agreement with the twin agencies.

The online classes from September 1 should be viewed in the background of the government directing teachers to attend to schools from August 27. Private schools have already introduced online classes.