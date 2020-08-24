Online classes in govt. schools from Sept. 1

The State government has given the go-ahead to Education department to conduct online classes in government schools from September 1.
School Education Director Devasena told The Hindu that the guidelines for the classes were being issued.
The Education department had proposed to the government a month ago for permission to conduct digital classes for school children as there was no likelihood of educational institutions reopening for some more time in view of COVID pandemic. The government studied the proposal and gave the permission, sources said.
In the wake of the permission, the Education department has already begun preparations for classes involving Doordarshan and Society for Telangana State Network (T-SAT), an initiative of Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications of the State government to provide quality education, harnessing the potential of satellite communications and IT.
The Education department has already entered into an agreement with the twin agencies.
The online classes from September 1 should be viewed in the background of the government directing teachers to attend to schools from August 27. Private schools have already introduced online classes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath