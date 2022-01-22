Online classes from Jan. 24 for high schools

Intermediate exam fee date extended till Feb. 4

The School Education department has decided to permit online or distance learning for Classes 8th to 10th from January 24.

The Directorate of School Education also asked 50% of teachers and non-teaching staff to attend schools on a rotational basis from January 24 as the students have to be offered online classes. Earlier, the government extended holidays to all the educational institutions till January 30. However, medical colleges were spared from this.

Fee date extended

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the date of Intermediate exams fee to February 4 without late fee and till February 24 with a late fee. Earlier, the last date was January 24.