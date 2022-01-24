Online classes begin through T-SAT Vidya channel

Online classes for students of Classes VIII, IX and X of as many as 141 State-run high schools commenced through T-SAT Vidya channel in the tribal majority district on Monday.

While all the schools continue to remain closed due to the extended Sankranti holidays up to January 30 in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, the State government has decided to conduct digital lessons for students of Classes VIII, IX and X through the T-SAT channel from January 24 to January 28.

As many as 895 teachers reported to duty in the State-run high schools in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district to monitor the digital lessons. An equal number of teachers will attend to duty to supervise the online classes on Tuesday. Teachers of the high schools have been directed to attend to duties to oversee the online classes on alternate days, sources said.

Students of high schools have attended the digital classes telecast through T-SAT as per the fixed slots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their homes.

In Karimnagar district, online classes started for around 10,400 students of as many as 149 State-run high schools on Monday.

The online instruction for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 started in other districts too in compliance with the orders issued by the School Education Department.