‘Online CEE is first filter to three-phase Army recruitment process’

March 01, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) is being introduced as a first filter to hire Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Other Ranks (ORs) and Agniveers, said recruiting director at the Army Recruiting Office-Secunderabad, Colonol Keats K.Das.

During the first phase of recruitments, as many 808 youngsters, including two women, from Telangana joined the force, he added.

Modification to the recruitment procedure will be effective from the year 2023-24, and like earlier, the recruitment process will have three stages. “However, from this year, the CEE will be conducted in the first phase as an online test. In the second stage, based on their performance in the online exam, the shortlisted candidates will be called to the nominated venues for recruitment rallies, where they will undergo physical fitness and physical measurement tests. In the third stage, the selected ones will undergo a medical test at the rally location. The final merit will be based on the CEE result and physical test marks,” he explained.

Col. Das said that the new system has been adopted for greater transparency and automation of the entire recruitment process, achieving balance between intellectual merit and physical fitness, mitigation of administrative difficulties and hardships faced by the candidates, and providing equal opportunity to all deserving candidates for appearing in CEE, and to mitigate the rally load, thus enabling adequate and smooth conduct of rallies.

“The online registration on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website is open till March 15. Candidates can register using either their Aadhaar card or their Class 10 certificate. As part of continued automation, the website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency,” he added.

The online CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India, including four centres in Telangana — Hyderabad, Adilabad, Warangal and Karimnagar. Admit cards would be available on the Join Indian Army website about 10-14 days prior to commencement of the exam. Intimation of the same shall be sent to candidates’ registered phone number through SMS and on their registered e-mail IDs. Admit card will have the exact address for the exam centre.

“To clarify further doubts of the candidates, a helpdesk has also been established, details of which are available on the Join Indian Army website. For queries related to online CEE, they can call on 79961-57222 for clarification,” concluded the officer.