Online bookings for sevas in Bhadradri temple

The Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swami Temple at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Pujas done by priests on behalf of devotees

As the historic temple dedicated to Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam continues to remain shut for devotees due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the temple authorities have come out with an online initiative to provide an opportunity to devotees get pujas performed on their behalf, without their presence in the shrine, by the temple priests.

Devotees can book various sevas and pujas of the temple deity online through https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/ , said temple Executive Officer Narasimhulu in a statement issued on Monday.

Those interested can log onto the Meeseva website and select “ENDOWMENT-ONLINE SEVA/POOJA BOOKING” option to furnish their full details and make payment of the prescribed amount for various sevas/pujas online.

Those who avail this online facility will get text messages on their registered mobile phones after the conduct of the sevas/pujas in their names by the temple priests.

