Online bookings for sevas in Bhadradri temple

As the historic temple dedicated to Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam continues to remain shut for devotees due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the temple authorities have come out with an online initiative to provide an opportunity to devotees get pujas performed on their behalf, without their presence in the shrine, by the temple priests.
Devotees can book various sevas and pujas of the temple deity online through https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/ , said temple Executive Officer Narasimhulu in a statement issued on Monday.
Those interested can log onto the Meeseva website and select “ENDOWMENT-ONLINE SEVA/POOJA BOOKING” option to furnish their full details and make payment of the prescribed amount for various sevas/pujas online.
Those who avail this online facility will get text messages on their registered mobile phones after the conduct of the sevas/pujas in their names by the temple priests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.