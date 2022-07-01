Online auction of Thorrur plots fetches ₹34 crore

The online auction of a portion of plots at Thorrur layout in Abdullapurmet mandal earned a revenue of ₹33.58 crore for the HMDA on Friday.

A total of 42 plots were offered in sale on the first day of Phase-II of the e-auction at the layout, of which 41 plots were sold off.

The highest bid on Day One was ₹35,500 per square yard, during the second session post noon. The lowest bid was ₹21,000 per square yard, against an up-set price of ₹20,000 per square yard.

A total of 140 plots have been offered for sale in Phase-II e-auction, which will continue on Saturday and Monday too, for the remaining plots, a statement from HMDA said.