Online auction completed for Thorrur plots

Response has been lukewarm for sale of plots at HMDA’s Thorrur layout on Monday, the third and final day of the online auctions. For the 48 plots put on sale, only twelve plots have been successfully auctioned.

During the morning session, bids were received for five plots out of the 25, and the evening session saw bidding for seven plots out of a total 23. The highest quote received was ₹ 30,000 per square yard, while the lowest was ₹ 20,500 per square yard. The revenue earned was ₹ 8.1 crore.

On the whole, for 140 plots put out for auction at Thorrur, bids were received only for 86. Meanwhile, HMDA has, through a press statement, asked the successful allottees of Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam, to pay the token advance by July 12 for confirmation of allotment.

For 3BHK and 3BHK Deluxe, the token amount is fixed as ₹ 3 lakh. For 2BHK it is ₹ 2 lakh and for 1 BHK, ₹ 1 lakh. The amount needs to be paid through online or bank transfer, to the account mentioned in the letter of intimation, a press note informed.

A ‘Letter of Allotment cum Confirmation’ will be issued upon payment of token advance and the allottees will have to pay 80 per cent of the total flat cost within 60 days and the balance within 30 days along with car parking charges, applicable development charges and corpus fund.

If the token advance is not paid by the due date, the allotment will stand cancelled, the note said.