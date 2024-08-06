ADVERTISEMENT

Online applications open for Class 6 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts

Published - August 06, 2024 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Details about admission into Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts can be accessed at https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/ | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened online applications for admissions into Class 6 for the academic year 2025-26 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts. Children studying class 5 in 2024-25 academic year in a school located in the combined district of Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy and bonafide residents of the combined district are eligible to apply. The admission is through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test (JNVST-2025) to be held on January 18 next year. The last date to apply is September 16, 2024 (Monday). One can log in to https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/ for more details.

