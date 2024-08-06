GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online applications open for Class 6 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts

Published - August 06, 2024 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Details about admission into Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts can be accessed at https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/

Details about admission into Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts can be accessed at https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/ | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened online applications for admissions into Class 6 for the academic year 2025-26 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Warangal and Siddipet districts. Children studying class 5 in 2024-25 academic year in a school located in the combined district of Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy and bonafide residents of the combined district are eligible to apply. The admission is through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test (JNVST-2025) to be held on January 18 next year. The last date to apply is September 16, 2024 (Monday). One can log in to https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/ for more details.

Related Topics

Telangana / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.