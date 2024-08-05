ADVERTISEMENT

Online applications for MBBS and BDS opened 

Published - August 05, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana, has opened online applications from eligible candidates, for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The registration is for the web-based counselling to determine state merit position for admission into competent authority quota which is seats in government medical/dental colleges after deducting 15% of seats contributed to All India Quota.

The cut-off score in NEET UG for MBBS and BDS courses is 162 for General (50th percentile), 127 for SC/ST/BC & PwD (40th percentile) and 144 for PwD(OC) (45th percentile).

The University also published the data of candidates as per scores secured in the NEET (UG) 2024 examination and specified the same cut-off marks.

The total number of MBBS and BDS seats in the State will be as per the National Medical Commission’s guidelines and will be notified before counselling.

Candidates can register online and upload mandatory certificates by 6 p.m. on August 13.

More details on the complete admission process can be had on https://tsmedadm.tsche.in

