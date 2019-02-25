Onion brings tears to farmers

Onion farmers in the district have been thrown into a deep crisis with remunerative price eluding them in the open market. They are unable to recover even the investment costs.

Owing to deficit rainfall and empty reservoirs, farmers had grown onion crop in over 10,000 acres this season, on the advice of the authorities.

As electricity is available for 24 hours, farmers planted the crop under borewells and reaped a good harvest.

However, the onions are fetching not more than ₹400 per quintal where as in the retail market, it is sold between ₹15 and ₹20 per kg. But the investment per acre to grow the crop ranged between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000. This is exclusive of the labour costs.

“We are paying at least ₹300 per day for each worker to harvest the crop and put an investment of not less than ₹30,000 per acre. However, when we transport it to the market it is not sold even at ₹400 a quintal,” rued one Gangadhar, a farmer in Dichpally mandal.

Meanwhile, the State Government has claimed that it has been doing so much for farmers but still unable to remove the middlemen, who are rigging the price and denying remunerative price to the farmers.

Unless the middlemen were removed, farmers would not benefit, says another farmer Sailu.

They wanted the Telangana Government to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,500 per quintal of crop to save farmers from financial crisis.