ADVERTISEMENT

One-week programme on AI-Based Biomedical Image Processing inaugurated at NITW 

Published - August 27, 2024 10:54 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

A one-week online short-term program on ‘Advanced Techniques in Biomedical Image Processing using AI’, sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Monday (August 26, 2024). The programme is designed for faculty members and is coordinated by Prof. T. Kishore Kumar, head of the Centre for Teaching and Learning and Program Coordinator at the Malaviya Mission Teacher Learning Centre (UGC-MMTTC). Prof. D. V. L. N. Somayajula, director of NIT Manipur, presided over the programme, while Prof T. Kishore Kumar provided an overview of the program, emphasizing the significance and outcomes of specialized training in advanced techniques for biomedical image processing utilizing artificial intelligence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US