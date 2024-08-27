One-week programme on AI-Based Biomedical Image Processing inaugurated at NITW 

A one-week online short-term program on ‘Advanced Techniques in Biomedical Image Processing using AI’, sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, here on Monday (August 26, 2024). The programme is designed for faculty members and is coordinated by Prof. T. Kishore Kumar, head of the Centre for Teaching and Learning and Program Coordinator at the Malaviya Mission Teacher Learning Centre (UGC-MMTTC). Prof. D. V. L. N. Somayajula, director of NIT Manipur, presided over the programme, while Prof T. Kishore Kumar provided an overview of the program, emphasizing the significance and outcomes of specialized training in advanced techniques for biomedical image processing utilizing artificial intelligence.

