One-week FDP on ‘Quantum Enabled Science and Technology’ commences in Warangal

A one-week Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled ‘Quantum Enabled Science and Technology-QUEST-2024’ was inaugurated at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, on Monday.

KITSW collaborated with the Centre for Training and Learning (CTL) at National Institute of Technology (NIT) to conduct this programme aimed at equipping faculty members with advanced knowledge and skills in quantum science and technology.

“It is part of the initiative under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) Scheme, established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India,” said Head of the Department of Physical Sciences and FDP Convenor Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary.

The FDP’s focus areas include quantum computing, molecular simulation, nanomaterials, solar cells, nanophotonics, medical IoT devices, energy storage materials and quantum transportation in nano-electronic devices. He stressed the importance of continuous learning and upskilling of educators to remain competent in teaching quantum-enabled technologies, asserting that an effective curriculum incorporating Quantum AI will play a crucial role in modern engineering education.

The primary objective of the FDP is to empower participants with the knowledge and skills to leverage quantum science and technologies in their teaching, research, and professional development. He underscored seven essential skills of quantum mechanics, including Quantum Seeing, Thinking, Feeling, Knowing, Acting, Trusting and Being, as well as Quantum Artificial Intelligence (AI).