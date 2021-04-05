One week, 6,032 infections, 33 deaths

ICU bed occupancy has risen from 767 to 1,178 over the past seven days

In the past seven days, 6,032 coronavirus cases have been detected in Telangana, which has tested 3,40,510 samples during the period.

The week is significant since a sharp jump in daily cases and deaths has been observed compared to a gradual increase in preceding weeks. From 463 cases on March 29, the daily load increased to 1,321 on April 3, the highest this year.

Till March 28, a maximum of three patients died in a day. It increased to four on March 29, and then, six on April 2 and 4.

The ICU bed occupancy by COVID patients has also gone up in both government and private hospitals. On March 28, the occupancy stood at 767. Within a week, it has shot up to 1,178.

Corporate hospitals

A majority of patients are opting for corporate hospitals, leading to shortage of beds in a few hospitals.

At the same time, 1,435 ICU beds in government hospitals and 1,892 in private hospitals were lying vacant on Sunday.

A few days ago, Health Minister Eatala Rajender had directed officials to resume COVID-19 treatment and quarantine at five designated government hospitals in Hyderabad where services were provided during the outbreak last year.