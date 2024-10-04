ADVERTISEMENT

One tonne seized ganja incinerated in Khammam district

Published - October 04, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Excise officials of Khammam division on Friday incinerated 1,065.13 kg seized ganja at a bio-medical waste treatment facility near Gopalpeta village in Thallada mandal of Khammam district.

According to sources, the contraband had been seized in 22 separate cases registered in Palvancha, Aswaraopeta and Manuguru Excise stations in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in recent months.

The seized ganja was incinerated as per the stipulated procedure under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Department, Khammam, G. Janardhan Reddy, who is the chairman of the Drugs Disposal Committee.

Assistant Commissioner G. Ganesh, District Prohibition and Excise Officer S. Janaiah and others were present.

