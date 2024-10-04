One tonne seized ganja incinerated in Khammam district

The Prohibition and Excise officials of Khammam division on Friday incinerated 1,065.13 kg seized ganja at a bio-medical waste treatment facility near Gopalpeta village in Thallada mandal of Khammam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the contraband had been seized in 22 separate cases registered in Palvancha, Aswaraopeta and Manuguru Excise stations in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in recent months.

The seized ganja was incinerated as per the stipulated procedure under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise Department, Khammam, G. Janardhan Reddy, who is the chairman of the Drugs Disposal Committee.

Assistant Commissioner G. Ganesh, District Prohibition and Excise Officer S. Janaiah and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.