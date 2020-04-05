One tests positive in Nirmal

One COVID-19 suspect tested positive at Nirmal on Sunday, making him the first such case in the district. As many as 97 samples were sent for tests, out of which results of 35 were received by the authorities.

The test report with regard to the doctor at RIMS in Adilabad, who hid the fact that he had visited Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi, is awaited.

Meanwhile, localities such as Khanapur, Quilla and Masood Chowk, from where the positive cases hail, have been sanitised. As many as 24 teams at the urban primary health centre at Putlibowli were formed to conduct surveys at concerned localities.

There was no positive case in Mancherial district so far. Of the 13 samples sent for testing to Hyderabad, 11 tested negative while the result for two samples is awaited.

The number of persons undergoing home quarantine at Mancherial district head quarter town is 76, and 29 others are at the quarantine centre in Tallagurijala and three at the isolation ward in Area Hospital, Bellampally town.