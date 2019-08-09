‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ launched

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’, a Government of India initiative which enables beneficiaries to procure ration from fair price shop across the country. The inter-State portability card was digitally launched at Ration Shop No. 167448 in New MLA Quarters.
The first consumer was Easwar Rao, a native of Rajahmundry, working in the city as a watchman in Punjagutta. Mr Rao said that on other occasions, he would have to seek leave, spend a lot of money on travel to buy ration.
In the interaction which ensued between Mr. Paswan and Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal, the latter said that the State of Telangana implemented portability from April 1, 2018 and that as has seen around 2 crore beneficiaries.
