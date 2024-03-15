ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Nation One Election’ will make India one-party State: Owaisi

March 15, 2024 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Asaduddin Owaisi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday portended that ‘One Nation One Election (ONOE)‘ would be detrimental to federalism and pave the way for India as a single-party country.

Mr Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, took to X, formerly Twitter, and underscored that frequent elections keep governments in check. However, ONOE would prove to be the “death knell for federalism”, he stated.

“There are many constitutional issues with #OneNationOneElection, but the worst is that governments will no more have to worry about people’s fury for five years. It will be the death knell for Indian federalism. It will convert India into a one party state,” he posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

