One more VRA ends life

Special Correspondent hyderabad
September 12, 2022 21:28 IST

Yet another village revenue assistant Ragula Ravi committed suicide at Lingapur village of Kamareddy district even as the strike by VRAs demanding implementation of pay scales and job security entered the 15th day on Monday. 

Police said Ravi had fallen into debt after construction of a house in his village. He had exhausted all his savings on the new house and borrowed money from friends to meet his daily expenses.  

The family was disturbed due to the financial crisis at home as Ravi was not getting a salary due to strike. His wife deserted him three days ago along with her two sons after quarrelling with him. Also, the lenders were mounting pressure on him demanding repayment of money. With no relief in sight, he hanged himself at home. 

This was the third suicide by a VRA since the strike began. Incidentally, all three of them ended up their lives in the last one week.  

