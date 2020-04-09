One more succumbs to COVID in Telangana

The spike in the persons testing positive for coronavirus is continuing with the total number of cases touching 471 on Thursday. The State registered 18 coronavirus positive cases during the day with one more person succumbing to the virus while undergoing treatment taking the total number of casualties so far to 12.

According to Health Minister Eatala Rajender, 385 out of the 471 cases pertained to people who attended the religious meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz and their close contacts. In all, 45 affected persons have been discharged from hospitals after undergoing treatment. The Minister was hopeful that the persons undergoing treatment in different hospitals would recover by April 22 and said the State would have been corona-free by now but for the developments in the aftermath of the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation.

The Minister told reports that of the 471 cases identified so far, 414 were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and the health condition of all the patients, except one, was satisfactory. The government was hopeful that those who returned from Delhi and undergoing treatment would be discharged by April 22.

He said that testing of people including those who returned from the Nizamuddin Markaz was completed on Thursday and 18 positive cases were reported from the 665 samples tested during the day. The government had identified 101 hotspots across the State where restrictions were imposed on movement of people and those residing in these areas should remain cautious and cooperate with the Health department.

The government would put in place telemedicine facility from Friday, enabling people to take medical advises sitting at home and experts engaged in telemedicine facility would also help people who were in distress due to the lockdown. The government had been receiving generous contribution towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he said requesting the donors to consider donating material required rather than cash.

Mr. Rajender said he along with Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao reviewed the situation on Thursday afternoon and it was informed during the meeting that relief material worth ₹ 70 crore had been collected so far. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was firm that lockdown was the only way to check the spread of the virus and Telangana was the first State to take a decision in this direction in the interest of the people’s health and safety.

Appreciating the health, sanitation and police staff for their uninterrupted services in the crisis period, he wanted the cooperation of the people to continue till the State tides over the situation.