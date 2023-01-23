One more pumped-storage hydel project proposed in Telangana

January 23, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Another off-stream closed loop pumped storage hydro-electric project with 600 megawatt is being proposed to be established in Telangana with a private firm planning to set up the facility near Mailaram village in Nizamabad district with an estimated cost of ₹3,293 crore.

The project proponents plan to have one unit of 300 MW capacity and another two units of 150 MW each capacity in the pumped hydel facility. According to a proposal submitted to the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) on river valley and hydro-electric projects, the project is being project in an area of 419.43 hectares (1,036.43 acres), including 259.26 hectares forest land.

During the appraisal of the proposal taken up on December 28 last for issuance of terms of reference for processing it for environmental clearance, the committee was informed that the project would have one-time requirement of 0.438 tmc ft water proposed to be drawn from nearby Kappal Vagu, a tributary of Pedda Vagu rivulet, with non consumptive re-utilisation of 0.342 tmc ft water for re-circulation between to the two proposed reservoirs.

The capacity proposed for upper reservoir is 0.347 tmc ft and that of lower reservoir at 0.342 tmc ft live storage. It would have a 659.39 metre long circular steel lined penstock to feed the 300 MW unit and another 559.39 metre long steel lined penstock to feed the two units of 150 MW each. All the three units would have reversible turbines to generate power.

It is proposed to have a 400 KV double circuit transmission line with twin moose conductor to evacuate power generated in the project by connecting the line to 440 KV/220 KV TS-Transco sub-station at Yanampalli. The project proponents explained to the committee that it would employ 1,200 persons with 800 to be sourced locally and another 400 skilled and semi-skilled staff from other areas.

After going through the proposal, the MoEF panel observed that muck disposal proposal in an area of 24 hectares forest land required to be reworked as the alternative site analysis keeping in view the ecological aspects such as loss of forest ecosystem due to diversion of forest land and loss of biodiversity and also its impact on productivity of the ecosystem was not done properly.

The panel suggested the project proponents to submit revised project layout after reducing the forest area in overall land requirement for project components, including muck disposals, job facility area and others and deferred the proposal.

In November last, the panel has issued ToR for a pumped storage hydel project in Nirmal district with 1,200 MW capacity after two other proposal for a 3,960 MW pumped project in Mulug district and another 1,200 MW project in Nirmal district have failed to make headway.