One more mandal created

CM announces Inugurthi of Mahbubabad as new mandal

The State Government has created Inugurthi in Mahbubabad district as a new mandal.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Inugurthi with a historic background fulfilled all the eligibility criteria required for a mandal and hence, the decision. He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue necessary orders in this regard. The decision follows the announcement on creation of 13 new revenue mandals in different districts a couple of days ago.

Sangeet Nataka Academy chairperson

The Chief Minister has appointed Sangeet Nataka Akademi award winner Deepika Reddy chairperson of Telangana Sangeet Nataka Academy for a period of two years. The appointment has been made in line with the terms and conditions as stipulated in the past.