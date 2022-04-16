One more feather in the cap of Gajwel

Govt. to approve decision of seed company to run agri varsity

The name Gajwel conjures up images of how well it was developed in terms of infrastructure since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao owned it up as his constituency in 2014.

One more feather in the cap for the town and its surroundings was the decision of the State Cabinet earlier this week to approve a private agricultural university to be run by a well known seed company Kaveri. The company proposed to set up the university in 200 out of over 400 acres in its possession at Pamulaparthi village of Markook mandal and Gouraram of Vargal mandal.

The constituency which was home to the huge agricultural station of Mr. Rao at Erravelli village already had an education hub comprising government schools and colleges separately for boys and girls up to post-graduation.

There were also Kondapochamma and Mallannasagar reservoirs, Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University, a Forest College and Research Institute, a ring road to Gajwel over 23 km, an integrated veg and non-veg market and Mahathi auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,150 in the town.

About 2,800 houses for land oustees of Mallannasagar and 1,560 houses for those of Kondapochamma reservoirs form the rehabilitation and resettlement colonies for the displaced families. Over 500 two bedroom houses were also constructed for villagers of Erravelli and Narsannapet villages.

The establishment of the private agricultural university will make it three universities in the constituency as the Assembly had already passed the Bill to upgrade Forest College and Research Institute into a university and the horticulture university was already functioning. The private agriculture university will supplement the academic activity already existing at the government owned Jayashanker agriculture university.

The Cabinet also cleared private universities for aeronautical engineering and pharmacy. The government proposed to set up them as early as possible around Hyderabad.

The pharmacy university was conceived in the backdrop of Hyderabad’s position as a major player in the production of vaccine for Covid and presence of several scientific institutions in the city. Hyderabad also occupied third position in creation of facilities for aeronautical industry. A university was contemplated to give fillip to research in tune with emerging trends the sector. The State Council for Higher Education was said to have been asked by the government to submit a report on basic infrastructure and immediate steps to be taken up for the twin universities.