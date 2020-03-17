One more COVID-19 suspect sent to Hyderabad

A 30-year-old businessman from Indervelli was referred to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for confirmatory test for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad with high fever and cold the day before.
The man had returned from Pune in Maharashtra and admitted to the isolation ward. Doctors first sent his throat swab for the RT PCR (Reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test. He was, however, shifted to Gandhi Hospital after developing weakness in limbs.
The condition of the patient apparently warranted more tests and he was shifted on the advice of Hyderabad doctors.
