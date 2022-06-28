One more arrested for BJP’s State Formation Day skit
Hayathanagar police on Tuesday arrested Barupatla Raju, a folk artist from Warangal, for allegedly performing in the skit organised by Bharatiya Janata Party that was in the nature of “inciting hate and provoking violence.”
The police, following a complaint by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had already arrested BJP leaders — Jitta Balakrishna Reddy on June 10, Rani Rudrama and Dharuvu Yellanna on June 14 — and party State chief Bandi Sanjay, who is accused one, was served a notice.
On June 2, the complainant said, the organisers through skits and performances, that was also telecast on a channel, made derogatory comments, personally attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and misled people on the various government schemes.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.