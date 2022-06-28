Telangana

One more arrested for BJP’s State Formation Day skit 

Hayathanagar police on Tuesday arrested Barupatla Raju, a folk artist from Warangal, for allegedly performing in the skit organised by Bharatiya Janata Party that was in the nature of “inciting hate and provoking violence.”

The police, following a complaint by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had already arrested BJP leaders — Jitta Balakrishna Reddy on June 10, Rani Rudrama and Dharuvu Yellanna on June 14 — and party State chief Bandi Sanjay, who is accused one, was served a notice.

On June 2, the complainant said, the organisers through skits and performances, that was also telecast on a channel, made derogatory comments, personally attacked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and misled people on the various government schemes.


