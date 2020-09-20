One Maoist killed in Asifabad identified

One of the two CPI-Maoist operatives, who got killed in an exchange of fire with police in Asifabad Kumarambheem district on Saturday night, was identified as Chukkalu.
Ramagundam Police Commissioner and SP in-charge of the district, V. Satyanarayana, who visited the spot on Sunday morning, said Chukkalu was from Chattisgarh. The Maoist in his early 20s belonged to Pamedu area of Bijapur district.
Information about his death was passed onto the district authorities of Bijapur. The second slain Maoist was yet to be identified. The exchange of fire started when police special parties combing the area reached interior parts of Kadamba forest in Kagaznagar sub-division of the district.
“Another Maoist apparently sustained injuries but managed to flee the spot,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. A massive hunt was on to catch the remaining squad members. Chukkalu was a key operative of Mancherial-Kumarambheem division committee of the Maoists.
Police believe he and other Maoists, led by CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar alias Adellu had been moving in the district for past three to four months.
A 9 mm automatic Carbine, a 12 bore firearm and some literature was recovered from the spot. A letter from Maoist Central Committee condemning construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was also found.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath