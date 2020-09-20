One Maoist killed in Asifabad identified

“Another Maoist apparently sustained injuries but managed to flee the spot.”

One of the two CPI-Maoist operatives, who got killed in an exchange of fire with police in Asifabad Kumarambheem district on Saturday night, was identified as Chukkalu.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner and SP in-charge of the district, V. Satyanarayana, who visited the spot on Sunday morning, said Chukkalu was from Chattisgarh. The Maoist in his early 20s belonged to Pamedu area of Bijapur district.

Information about his death was passed onto the district authorities of Bijapur. The second slain Maoist was yet to be identified. The exchange of fire started when police special parties combing the area reached interior parts of Kadamba forest in Kagaznagar sub-division of the district.

“Another Maoist apparently sustained injuries but managed to flee the spot,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. A massive hunt was on to catch the remaining squad members. Chukkalu was a key operative of Mancherial-Kumarambheem division committee of the Maoists.

Police believe he and other Maoists, led by CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar alias Adellu had been moving in the district for past three to four months.

A 9 mm automatic Carbine, a 12 bore firearm and some literature was recovered from the spot. A letter from Maoist Central Committee condemning construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was also found.