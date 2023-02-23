One-man panel appointed by SC meets HCA officials to clear way for elections

February 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice (retd) L. Nageswara Rao, the one-man committee appointed by Supreme Court to end the impasse in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), held a series of meetings on Thursday with the HCA officials including president Mohd Azharuddin, former BCCI president and ex-HCA president N. Shivlal Yadav, ex-secretary K. John Manoj among others at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

The first one to meet Justice Rao was Azharuddin followed by Shivlal, R. Vijayanand (ex-HCA Secretary), John, Apex Council member Anuradha, former HCA treasurer Naresh Agarwal, incumbent office-bearer Surender Agarwal. Representatives of Budding Stars and Charminar Cricket Club also met Justice Rao.

“Justice Rao was very cordial, receptive and positive to resolve all issues pending to the conduct of the elections,” John Manoj informed The Hindu. “The submissions have been made in this regard from my side,” he added.

“I tried to put it across that the only way to resolve all the issues is to ensure a democratically elected body,” John said about today’s meeting. “Yes, I have conveyed to him that elections are the only way ahead,” he said.

Shivlal appealed to Justice Rao that a forensic audit of the HCA accounts for 2019-2022 should be conducted and that elections should be held at the earliest. “I explained in detail to the honourable Justice about all the misdeeds in the HCA and also who is solely responsible,” Mr. Shivlal said.

“It is unfortunate that BCCI, which owes about ₹ 100 crore to HCA, is not releasing the funds because the accounts were not passed at the General Body Meeting. This is deplorable,” he said.

“I conveyed to him that the need of the hour is that a democratically elected body should be in place,” he said

Adnan Bafana, president of Budding Stars, who was a petitioner contesting the appointment of Ombudsman against alleged violation of the HCA rules and also in the Supreme Court on the issue of the incumbent office-bearers continuing in office despite their term being over, said that Justice Rao was very passionate, keen to restore the old glory of Hyderabad cricket.

“The way he was enquiring about why Hyderabad fared so badly in Ranji Trophy this season (relegated to Plate Group from Elite Group) and also about the HCA leagues, it was obvious that he is putting his heart into his job of ending the impasse,” Adnan said.

“Definitely, we are all optimistic of the mess in HCA being cleared at the earliest,” he concluded.