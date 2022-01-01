TelanganaHYDERABAD 01 January 2022 12:40 IST
One killed, three injured in road accident in Andol
According to sources, an auto hit a car resulting in the accident
One person was killed and three injured in a road accident that took place at Kansanpally in Andol mandal on the night of December 31. According to sources, an auto hit a car resulting in the accident. One Saraswati, traveling in the car, was killed in the accident. Her husband Naveen Goud and two children were injured and they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Andol police registered a case and are investigating.
