Telangana

One killed, three injured in road accident in Andol

One person was killed and three injured in a road accident that took place at Kansanpally in Andol mandal on the night of December 31. According to sources, an auto hit a car resulting in the accident. One Saraswati, traveling in the car, was killed in the accident. Her husband Naveen Goud and two children were injured and they were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Andol police registered a case and are investigating.


Telangana
