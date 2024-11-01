ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, six injured in road accident in Gachibowli

Published - November 01, 2024 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A day of revelry in the city turned fatal for a 23-year-old student who was killed after the car he was travelling in rammed into a divider on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Vattinagulapally on Thursday evening.

Six others sustained critical injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Abdul Rehan, a student from Falaknuma of Hyderabad. Those injured include Asim Ahmed Khan, Syed Magdoom Masood, Shaik Sufiyan Ali, Md. Ibrahim, Abdul Wasif and Syed Saif, all aged between 20-25 years, who are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in the area.

According to the police, the men were travelling from old city to Sangareddy in a SUV driven by Md. Ibrahim. “Around 6.30 p.m., when they were near Vattinagulapally, the left rear wheel of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the divider. All the injured were all taken to a private hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared Abdul brought dead,” Gachibowli Inspector Mohd Habubullah Khan said.

The Gachibowli police booked a case against Md. Ibrahim for rash and negligent driving following a complaint by the deceased’s brother Shaybazullah Khan, 30.

