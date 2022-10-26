One killed, six injured in LPG cylinder blast

A suspected LPG cylinder blast on Wednesday killed one person and injured six others.

The incident took place around 8.30 a.m. in Dhoodbaavi area in Chilkalguda police station limits.

According to police, the blast killed Narayana Swamy, 55. Those who were injured have been identified as Jaffer, 40, Haleem Begum, 35, Srinivas, 48, Narsingh Rao, 45, Shailaja, 35, and Sanjana, 13. A seventh person identified as Urmila was discharged from the hospital.

The victims were moved to the Gandhi Hospital. It is suspected that the cylinder had a leak.

Police said that the house owner is one Mohammad Saleem. The explosion occurred on the ground floor of this building. Mr Jaffar, who was injured, is Mr Saleem’s son-in-law.

The blast left the house damaged, and neighbouring structures damaged too. A wall collapsed and windowplanes were blown out.

Police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy visited the spot and took stock of the situation.