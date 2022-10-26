One killed, six injured in LPG cylinder blast

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 26, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspected LPG cylinder blast on Wednesday killed one person and injured six others.

The incident took place around 8.30 a.m. in Dhoodbaavi area in Chilkalguda police station limits.

According to police, the blast killed Narayana Swamy, 55. Those who were injured have been identified as Jaffer, 40, Haleem Begum, 35, Srinivas, 48, Narsingh Rao, 45, Shailaja, 35, and Sanjana, 13. A seventh person identified as Urmila was discharged from the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were moved to the Gandhi Hospital. It is suspected that the cylinder had a leak.

Police said that the house owner is one Mohammad Saleem. The explosion occurred on the ground floor of this building. Mr Jaffar, who was injured, is Mr Saleem’s son-in-law.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The blast left the house damaged, and neighbouring structures damaged too. A wall collapsed and windowplanes were blown out.

Police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app