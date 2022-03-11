One killed in Dundigal road accident

A man was killed while his son suffered injuries when the bike they were travelling on skidded near the latter’s college at Dundigal here on Friday morning. According to the police, the victim, Suryanarayana Murthy, a resident of KPHB Colony, started for MLR Institute of Technology to drop his son Raghavender, an engineering student. “When they were about to reach the college, their bike skidded and Satyanarayana Murthy suffered severe injuries, Soon he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Dundigal police said.